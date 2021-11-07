Tirumala: No VIP Break Darshan from Nov 13 to 15

Tirumala: In connection with the Southern Zonal Council meeting (SZCM) here on November 14, TTD has cancelled VIP Break Darshan anticipating SZCM participants' darshan in Tirumala temple on November 13, 14 and 15.

A host of dignitaries and senior officials, including Union home minister, chief ministers, home ministers, chief secretaries of southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Lieutenant Governors of union territories of Puducherry, Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep and others are participating in Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in a private here on November 14.

No letters for VIP break darshan shall be entertained on November 12, 13 and 14, TTD said in a release here on Saturday asking the devotees to make note of the cancellation of VIP break darshan for three days and co-operate with the TTD management.

Meanwhile, the arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the crucial meeting hosted by AP are in full swing. Senior officials, including sate chief secretary, held meetings with the officials on the preparations for the meeting while Chittoor district collector too conducted several rounds of meetings with his senior officials involved in the meeting arrangements.