Tirumala: One more leopard trapped

Tirumala: One more leopard was trapped on the cage set by the forest department at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the Alipri footpath in the early hours of Thursday.

This is the third leopard being caught within 50 days including in Junr, August 14 and today.

After the shocking killing of a girl Lakshita while she was going along with her family on the footpath to Tirumala on Friday, last week, the forest department set up 3 cages at different places including Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Mokalimitya and 35th turning and the leopard was trapped in the cage set up in the temple are in Tirumala forest.