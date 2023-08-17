Live
- Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns
- Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
- Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
- CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
- Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
- Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
- Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
- TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document an electoral gimmick, flays Perni
- Chennai: M. K. Stalin for shifting education to state list of Constitution
Tirumala: One more leopard trapped
Tirumala: One more leopard was trapped on the cage set by the forest department at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the Alipri footpath in the early hours of Thursday.
This is the third leopard being caught within 50 days including in Junr, August 14 and today.
After the shocking killing of a girl Lakshita while she was going along with her family on the footpath to Tirumala on Friday, last week, the forest department set up 3 cages at different places including Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Mokalimitya and 35th turning and the leopard was trapped in the cage set up in the temple are in Tirumala forest.
