Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam concludes with religious fervour

♦ Around four tonnes of fruits, three tonnes of flowers including thirty thousand cut flowers are used to decorate the Mandapam

Tirumala: The annual three-day Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam came to end on Thursday. Sri Malayappa Swamy was brought to the Parinayotsava Mandiram on Garuda Vahanam while both Sridevi and Bhudevi arrived on separate Pallakis to the Mandapapam in Narayanagiri gardens.

A series of rituals like Edurkolu, Varanamayiram and Poobantata were performed in a traditional way to mark the celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara. After these rituals, all the three deities were seated on a specially decorated swing.

Pandits tendered Chaturveda Parayanam and Srinivasa Gadyam eulogizing the Lord followed by musical Sangeeta, Mela and Talavadyams on the auspicious occasion of the celestial marriage of the deities.

The three-day Parinayotsavam was held under the supervision of Archaka Ramakrishna Deekshitulu. G Madhusudhana Rao and his team of Annamacharya project artists rendered Sankeertans in a mellifluous manner and enthralled the devotees who thronged to witness the divine marriage.

After the devotional cultural rendition, the deities were offered Harati before bringing back to the temple.

The Astalakshmi-Dasavatara Mandapam set up artistically by Pune based Sri Venkateswara Charitable Trust stood as a point of special attraction during the celestial wedding celebrations.

About four tonnes of fruits, three tonnes of flowers including thirty thousand cut flowers were used to decorate the Mandapam in a splendid manner.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.