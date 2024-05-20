  • Menu
Tirumala: Padmavati Srinivasa Parinayotsavam concludes

A ritual of Padmavati Srinivasa wedding
A ritual of Padmavati Srinivasa wedding

Tirumala: The annual three-day Padmavati Pariyanotsavam concluded with divine splendour on Sunday.On the last day, Sri Malayappa Swamy arrived on...

Tirumala: The annual three-day Padmavati Pariyanotsavam concluded with divine splendour on Sunday.

On the last day, Sri Malayappa Swamy arrived on Garuda vahanam while Sridevi and Bhudevi on two separate Tiruchis arrived at Parinayotsava Mandapam in Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala on Sunday.

After Edurkolu, Poobantata, Varanamayiram, the deities were seated atop a finely decked swing.

Chaturveda Parayanam, followed by presentation of Bhairavi, Nalinakanti, Shankarabharan, Hindustani, Kharaharapriya, Nilambari Raagas on Nadaswaram, Melam, Dhamaruka Vaidyam etc.

Later, Sri Raghurama Krishna and team from Bengaluru have rendered Annamacharya Sankeertans with the help of flute, veena, table and other instruments.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy EO Lokanatham and others participated.

