Live
- Delaying knee arthritis treatment can damage spine, warn health experts
- Although Bharat became stronger globally, attempts to tarnish its image based on lies visible: Bhagwat
- Signs tied to severe cases of respiratory syncytial virus in kids identified
- 'Test cricket is the No. 1 priority': Pat Cummins on his IPL future
- Internet Archive Set to Return After Cyberattack
- At least 177 people killed in Mali floods since start of rainy season
- My life changed completely when I came to PKL in season 7: Aslam Inamdar
- Motor delay, low muscle tone signs for genetic testing in kids
- Bagmati Express accident: Arrangements made for passengers, probe will be conducted, says Railways Min
- New flight service to Vij to meet long-felt need
Just In
Tirumala police file case against Divvela Madhuri
Divvela Madhuri, who has often found herself in the news, is once again at the centre of controversy
Tirupati: Divvela Madhuri, who has often found herself in the news, is once again at the centre of controversy. A case has been registered against her in Tirumala’s One Town police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
According to a complaint lodged by Assistant Vigilance and Security officer M Manohar, Madhuri was accused of creating reels in the sacred Mada Streets of Tirumala, an act deemed offensive during the ongoing Brahmotsavams.
The complaint claims that Madhuri’s behaviour disrespected the sanctity of the holy site during the festival, specifically citing her actions as detrimental to the sacred atmosphere. Accordingly, the police have filed a case under sections BNS 292, 296 and 300 along with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000-2008. They initiated a legal action and filed an FIR with Cr No: 74/2004, late on Thursday night. It is worth noting that Madhuri and MLC Duvvada Srinivas sparked controversy earlier on October 7, when they posed for photos near the Srivari temple and Pushkarini. These photos went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Several devotees raised concerns about their actions, questioning the appropriateness of such behaviour in Tirumala’s sacred spaces.