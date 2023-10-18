  • Menu
Tirumala: Rajamannar Atop Kalpavriksha

Highlights

Tirumala: Sri Malayappa Swamy flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi in all His religious splendour as Rajamannar blessed His devotees on Kalpavriksha Vahanam.



The fourth day morning on Wednesday as part of ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams witnessed Sri Malayappa on the finely decked Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials from TTD and District administration were also present.





