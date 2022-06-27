Tirumala: September quota of Arjitha Seva tickets to be released today

Tirumala: The TTD will release the September online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets on Monday (June 27).

Among the total of 46,470 tickets, the lucky dip Seva tickets are 8,070 while the remaining 38,500 tickets can be booked on first-come-first-served basis.

The Arjitha Sevas viz Suprabhatham, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhana tickets (total 8,070) are being allotted in lucky dip for which devotees should register online between 10 am of June 27 and 10 am of June 29.

Tickets confirmation is made after online lucky dip drawls. The list of those allotted tickets are updated on the TTD website after 12 noon on June 29 and the devotees are also informed via SMS and e-mails. All the allotted devotees should credit the ticket fare within two days of the announcement.

While the general Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara will be released on June 27 at 4 pm and shall be booked on first-come-first-served basis. Devotees are advised to make note of the guidelines before booking their Seva tickets.