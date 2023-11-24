Tirumala: Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam commences

Tirumala : On the auspicious day of Uttana Ekadasi in the sacred Karthika Masam, TTD commenced the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam for the well-being of the entire humanity, said TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking at the venue of homam at Alipiri Go Mandiram on Thursday, he said TTD has been doing a lot of religious programmes for several decades and began yet another significant ritual for the well-being of devotees in the name of Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam.

He said this ritual has an important place in Hindu scriptures invoking the blessings of Lord Agni with Venkateswara Sankalpam. It is not a single day event but lasts till the existence of Universal Supremo Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he said.

“Usually, performing homam individually is expensive for many and with this homam, the devotees who aspire to perform homam can participate in an economic way. Even before we gave wide publicity towards this unique homam, the tickets in online are booked till December,” he said. The TTD chairman said very soon a permanent Homa Vedika will be built with the contribution of a donor so that 400-500 devotees can participate in different time slots in an uninterrupted manner. The devotees can select the date of their choice or on their special days. The only motto of TTD is to beget the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to devotees, he said.

Earlier, a colourful procession of various artistes displaying various deities from SV Vedic University to Homa Vedika amidst chants of Vedic hymns by Vedic students.

Meanwhile, devotees who participated in the homam on its maiden day expressed immense satisfaction and thanked TTD chairman and the EO for rolling out the unique idea in the larger interests of devotees.

On the other hand, the floral, pandal and electrical illuminations enhanced the glory and grandeur of the Homa Vedika in a befitting manner.

The utsava murthis of Sri Srinivasa with Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated on a special platform and homam was performed with utmost devotion by Vedic pundits of SV Vedic University. Minister R K Roja, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, board members and officials were present.