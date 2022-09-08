Tirumala temple to remain closed for about 12 hrs on Oct 25, Nov 8

Tirumala: The famed Tirumala temple will remain closed for about 12 hours on October 25 in view of Surya Grahanam (solar eclipse) and on November 8 due to Chandra Grahanam (lunar eclipse).

In a release here on Wednesday, the TTD said the Surya Grahanam will take place between 5:11 pm and 6:27 pm on October 25 and the temple doors will remain closed by 8:11 am and re-opened after carrying out Suddhi (cleansing ritual) by 7:30 pm.

Similarly, on the day of Chandra Grahanam on November 8, which will occur between 2:39 pm and 6:19 pm, the temple doors will be closed by 8:40 am and re-opened by 7:20 pm after Sudhi ritual at the shrine.

The TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan, SRIVANI Trust break darshan, Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) and also the Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas on these two days. All the privileged darshans including senior citizens, physically handicapped, and parents with infants, NRIs, Defence Personnel etc. also remain cancelled.

Only Sarva Darshan and free darshan for pilgrims will be allowed after the re-opening of temple, through VQC-II (Vaikuntam Queue Complex) on these two days, the release added.