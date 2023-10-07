Tirumala: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy reviews steps taken for safety of devotees in festivals

Tirumala : TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Friday reviewed the action plan and steps against Disaster Management in TTD in view of year-long festivities in hill shrine and anticipated rush of devotees.

Earlier, Executive Director of AP Disaster Management Institute Dr C Nagraj and UNICEF consultant Amal Krishna made a powerpoint presentation and the TTD EO reviewed the document made by them.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO asked officials to take all steps for safety of large number of devotees coming to Tirumala to participate in the year-long festivities and Utsavams. He directed officials to seek experts’ opinion to tackle traffic hurdles, fire accidents, flash floods and landslides.

Among others, he wanted officials to make advance preparations, measures needed during calamities and coordinate efforts with all TTD departments. He wanted each of the calamity to be handled by one TTD official by preparing action plan and review conferences. Both Dr Nagraj and Amal Krishna said all aspects of coordination between TTD departments and precautionary steps were presented in the document. TTD EO complimented and felicitated them with Srivari Prasadam.

The experts documentation compromised of disasters and solutions like queue lines regularisation, strategies for entry and exit, management of festivals, steps with regard to women, children, aged and challenged persons, steps to avert man-made and natural disasters, fire accidents, electrical faults, water contamination, food adulteration, hazards of garbage, mishaps on ghat roads and footpaths etc.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and SVETA Director Prashanti were present.