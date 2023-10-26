Tirumala: TTD revises donation amount for Annaprasadam

Tirumala : TTD has revised the amount for one day Annaprasadam scheme from the existing Rs 33 lakhs to Rs 38 lakh. TTD revises the rates from time to time in view of rising prices of commodities.

The Annaprasadam wing of TTD provides delicious and hygienic food to lakhs of devotees from across the world everyday and thousands of philanthropists offer huge donations in cash and kind for this noble cause of TTD to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

The donation for morning breakfast for a day is Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh each for lunch and dinner services.

TTD will give options to donors to serve food to devotees and get Srivari blessings. The donors’ names will be displayed at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Bhavan in Tirumala.

Apart from Tirumala, the Annaprasadam is being served to the devotees at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, patients at Ruia, SVIMS, maternity BIRRD, SV Ayurveda hospitals, to students studying in TTD-run educational institutions in Tirupati and also at Annaprasada Bhavan at Tiruchanoor.

The TTD also provided Annaprasadam at food counters in Rambagicha bus stand, CRO complex for senior citizens and physically challenged devotees, Kalyana Katta, besides providing milk for infants, tea and coffee for elders.

On important festival days, summer vacation, etc., TTD distributes Annaprasadam to over three lakh persons. TTD is currently engaged in the distribution of Annaprasadam at several locations including Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1&2, outside queue lines, PAC-2&4,

At MTVAC, devotees are provided breakfast ( upma, pongal and semiya upma) with chutney and sambar from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, lunch and dinner from 10.30 am to 4 pm and again from 5 pm to 10.30 pm. Menu is standard rice, curry, sambar, rasam, sweet pongal and butter milk.

Daily 14-16.5 tonne rice and 6.5-7.5 tonne vegetables are being used for making Annaprasadam.