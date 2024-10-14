Tirumala: Unique Bagh Savari festival observed

Tirumala: Religious fervour marked the unique Bagh Savari festival observed in Tirumala on Sunday evening. This festival, which would be observed on the immediate day after the conclusion of the nine-day Brahmotsavam, has a great significance and conveys the message of the bonding between a devotee and the universal Lord.

According to temple legend, Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with His Consort Padmavathi Devi in the guise of ordinary humans destroy the flower gardens grown up by Ananthalwar, an ardent Sri Vaishnava devotee of the Lord.

In a bid to catch-hold of the ‘Divine Human Couple’, Ananthalwar succeeds in tying up the Goddess to an Aswatha (sacred Fig) tree in his garden while the Lord escapes from his clutches running anti-clockwise.

Later, Ananthalwar realises his mistake and carries the Goddess in a floral basket to Srivari temple and rejoins Her with the Lord.

As the Lord escapes in an anti-clockwise direction, even today this festival is conducted in an anti-clockwise manner.

In connection with the festival, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His two Consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken out on a procession from the main temple to Ananthalwar gardens situated on the South-West corner of the temple complex.

After observing certain religious formalities at the gardens, the deities were taken back to the main temple.

TTD officials, priests, Jeeyar Swamis, both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, Parupattedar Himatgiri, other staff, devotees were also present.