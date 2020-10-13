Tirumala: Vegetable donors services to Annaprasadam Trust hailed

Tirumala: Thanking the vegetable donors, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy said they have been rendering incredible service to devotees of Lord Venkatewara by donating varieties of vegetables for preparation of Annaprasadam since 2004.

Speaking during a meeting held with vegetable donors at Annamaiah Bhavan here, Dharma Reddy said during 2019-20, nearly 18.57 lakh tonnes of vegetables were donated to TTD Annaprasadam Trust providing free food to the pilgrims visiting Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

"This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 1.65 lakh tonnes of vegetables were donated till September.

The donors have agreed to provide a variety of vegetables during the Navarathri Brahmotsavams slated to take place between October 16 to 24. The devotees coming for Brahmotsavams will get quality and delicious Annaprasadam every day," he added.

Anna Prasadam Deputy EO Nagaraja, catering officer G L N Shastri, AEO Lokanatham, vegetable donors from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were also present.