Tirumala: Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra Akhanda Parayanam held

Sanskrit scholars rendering Vishnu Sahasra Nama Stotra Parayanam on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi at Tirumala on Tuesday
Sanskrit scholars rendering Vishnu Sahasra Nama Stotra Parayanam on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi at Tirumala on Tuesday

In connection with Bhishma Ekadasi on Tuesday, Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra Akhanda Parayanam was held by TTD at Nada Nirajanam platform at Tirumala to spread devotion for the welfare of the entire humanity.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy participated in this recitation programme. Sanskrit scholars Sriman Koganti Ramanujacharya, Maruti and Ananthagopalakrishna led the recitation. On the occasion, TTD Annamacharya project artiste Kavitha and her team sang ‘Ani Yanathichche Krishnadarjununito...’ and other Sankeertans melodiously.

Vedic scholars and students from Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, SV Vedic University, Tirupati, National Sanskrit University, SV Higher Vedic Institute, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Vedic School and devotees participated in this programme.

