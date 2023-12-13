Tirupati: 1,564 house sites released from 22A prohibited list

Tirupati: Putting an end to the problem which has been kept pending for over 3 decades several house sites were released from the prohibited list under 22A in Tirupati rural of Chandragiri constituency. TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy told the media on Tuesday that the house sites in survey number 1/1 and 11/1 were under Section-22A till now. In all, 1,564 sites in Mangalam quarters, Sapthagiri colony, Ambedkar colony etc., fall under this category and with the lifting of 22A section for these survey numbers, it will benefit those site owners immensely.

He said that in the next one week, the owners will get the right to make registrations of their sites and get the eligibility documents. Though the issue was pending since 1984, with the initiative of his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a solution could be achieved for the problem now which proved that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is pro poor.

He also said that the house sites problem in Chindepalli was also resolved and within one month plots could be allotted. TUDA has allocated Rs 15 lakh as advance payment for provision of amenities.