Tirupati : 25 mini-trucks for garbage collection flagged off

Tirupati : Under the Smart City project, efforts are on for improving sanitation in the temple city in a big way to cope with the increasing population including visiting the pilgrims here, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principle Secretary Y Srilakshmi.

After flagging off 25 new mini-trucks for garbage collection on Municipal Office premises here on Saturday, she said the process of collecting waste from door-to-door every day and segregation of waste into dry and wet at the source point only was implemented in the entire state.

Briefing recycling process in which the organic manure will be prepare from wet waste, she said the material used for laying footpaths would be manufactured from dry waste.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hailed the dedicated services of sanitary staff and also lauded the Commissioner for taking special interest in making the city clean by using effective waste management system.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said already the municipality has 60 mini-trucks for collecting garbage in the city apart from these 25 new trucks and 18 more trucks will be added soon to this fleet.

Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan and others were present.