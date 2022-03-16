Tirupati: 3 arrested, red sanders logs worth Rs 70L seized

Tirupati: In two separate incidents, the Task Force team arrested three smugglers and seized 20 logs worth about Rs 70 lakh from them. Speaking to mediapersons at Task Force office in Tirupati on Tuesday, SP Meda Sundar Rao said RSI Lingadhar and his team started combing in Seshachalam forest from Monday and they found some persons carrying logs at Annadammula Banda in Seshachalam forest.

When the team tried to surround them, they fled into the forest leaving the logs behind, however, the team was able to arrest one smuggler Ramakrishna (30) who belonged to Javvadi Malai of Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, he said and added that the seized logs were worth about Rs 70 lakh.

In another incident at Chamala range in Chandragiri mandal, the combing team found two persons entering into the forest and arrested them. They were identified as Rajendra (35) and Perumal (42) who belonged to Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu. The team seized axes and bags from them. DSP Muralidhar, CIs Chandrasekhar, Ramakrishna, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, FROs Prasad, Prema and RSI Lingadhar were present.