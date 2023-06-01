Tirupati: 3 die in fireworks godown fire

Tirupati: Three workers were killed in a fire accident at a fireworks godown in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The tragedy took place at Kuvvakolli village of Varadayapalem mandal. Two others suffered severe burns in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Sankaraiah (32) and Nagendra (25) of Kuvvakolli and Edukondalu (40) from Gudur.

Varadaiahpalem Sub-Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy, who visited the village, said the fire broke out suddenly in the afternoon causing an explosion. There was commotion all around. The injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The situation at the accident site was so pathetic that the bodies of the deceased were torn into pieces and got scattered. The bodies were recovered from the debris in a mutilated condition.

Firefighters had a tough time in taking up the rescue operation with the continuous bursting of crackers with huge sounds. It was only after three hours that they were able to bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the fire accident is yet to be determined while the tragedy sent shockwaves through the local community. Officials are on job to ascertain the reasons and to initiate proper action.