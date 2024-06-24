  • Menu
Tirupati: 3 smugglers held, 4 red sanders logs recovered

Task force personnel producing three red sanders smugglers before the media in Tirupati on Sunday
Tirupati: Red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested three smugglers and seized 4 red sanders logs, one car and a motorcycle on Sunday in Sanipaya in Annamayya district.

Task Force SP P Srinivas sent special teams of RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSIs Suresh Babu to check red sanders smuggling. While combing near Sanipaya, they observed a few smugglers loading logs in vehicles near Mudampadu. By seeing task force personnel, smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab three smugglers, while others escaped. The arrested were identified as Vijay Kumar (37), Mohanvel (25) and Shaktivel (27). Police registered a case and investigation is on.

