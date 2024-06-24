Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Tirupati: 3 smugglers held, 4 red sanders logs recovered
Highlights
Tirupati: Red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested three smugglers and seized 4 red sanders logs, one car and a motorcycle on Sunday in...
Tirupati: Red sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested three smugglers and seized 4 red sanders logs, one car and a motorcycle on Sunday in Sanipaya in Annamayya district.
Task Force SP P Srinivas sent special teams of RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSIs Suresh Babu to check red sanders smuggling. While combing near Sanipaya, they observed a few smugglers loading logs in vehicles near Mudampadu. By seeing task force personnel, smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab three smugglers, while others escaped. The arrested were identified as Vijay Kumar (37), Mohanvel (25) and Shaktivel (27). Police registered a case and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS