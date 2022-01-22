Tirupati: 7-day Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam begins at Padmavathi temple

Tirupati: The seven-day Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam began amidst religious fervour at Goddess Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur, near here on Friday.



The Yagam is being held after a gap of 50 years at the shrine seeking global peace, harmony and prosperity. It is being sponsored by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy's family.

Reddy along with his spouse Swarnalatha participated in the inaugural ritual of the Yagam on Friday. The processional deity of the Goddess was ceremoniously brought from the sanctum and was placed on a decorated palanquin before the start of the Yagam.

The seven-day fete which would be supervised by TTD Agama Advisor Vempalli Srinivasacharyulu is being held in Ekantam in view of Covid guidelines. TTD channel SVBC would telecast the religious event live till January 27 for the sake of global devotees.

The religious fete which began with Sankalp Yagam was followed by a series of ceremonies including Homams, Chatustapanarchana, Agni Pratista, Nitya Purnahuti, Nivedana, Veda Vinnapam and Maha Mangala Arathi.

Similarly in the evening also the rituals were performed to the utsava idol of Ammavaru and later taken back to the sanctum after the completion of the first day of the Yagam. On the occasion, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with his spouse Swarnalatha donated a 34-gram golden necklace to Goddess Padmavathi, to mark the auspicious occasion.