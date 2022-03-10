Tirupati: 77 youth secure jobs in multinational companies

Tirupati: Following the initiative taken by Rajampet MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, 77 youth got employment in multinational companies (MNCs). The youth from the seven Assembly segments in the Parliamentary constituency attended interviews conducted by companies Kia, Wipro and TCL at MP's camp office in Tirupati on Wednesday. Out of 90 who attended the interviews, 77 got job opportunities.

Those who completed B Tech, M Tech, BCA, MCA, engineering diploma etc., could get the jobs. While the job melas were being held in each of the seven Assembly segments, the MP wanted to provide an opportunity for engineering graduates and consulted the MNCs to conduct interviews. Out of 77, Kia Motors offered jobs to 43 engineering diploma holders and they will be given five days training in the company before inducting them into the company.

Wipro has selected seven graduates whereas another 27 got selected in main rounds and will have to attend final round interviews in a day or two which will be a formality only. MP Mithun Reddy expressed happiness for the 77 candidates and said that his intention was to provide good jobs to the poor families in the constituency. So far job melas were conducted in Punganur and Piler in which about 4,000 have got job opportunities.

Discussions were going on with some other MNCs and they will also conduct interviews for the youth soon. He added that at several places they had set up PLR job centres to provide job opportunities every month. The idea was to ensure uplift of the poor people and the families should attain social status.

The candidates hailed the MP's initiative and said that despite several attempts they could not get suitable jobs till now. Due to the pandemic the companies were not conducting interviews. With the MP's initiative, they could get job opportunities with decent salary packages.