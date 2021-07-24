Tirupati: 9-day Koti Mallepushpa Mahayagam concludes at Tiruchanoor temple

Tirupati: The unique Kanakambara Sahita Koti Mallepushpa Mahayagam at Tiruchanoor temple near here came to a grand end on Saturday.

TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, who took part in the finale, said this religious event is aimed at appeasing Sri Padmavathi Devi, who is believed to be the incarnation of Sri Mahalakshmi to bestow her blessings on humanity to end all hurdles caused to humanity by Covid.

The Executive Officer said the nine-day Mahayagam was performed by Ritwiks from July 16 onwards and was telecasted by the SVBC channel enabling the devotees to virtually participate in the event.

Earlier in the morning, after daily rituals, the Utsava idol of Sri Padmavati was seated at the Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam and offered Havana, Maha Prayaschitta Homa, Maha Purnahuti and Kumbha Prokshana.

Thereafter Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Utsava idols.