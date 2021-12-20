Tirupati airport sees steady growth in cargo operations

Tirupati: Tirupati airport has been witnessing increased footfall, aircraft movements and air cargo compared to the previous year. Barring 3-4 months, it has recorded higher growth rates in passenger footfall and aircraft movements' data.

The flights to New Delhi and Hyderabad have been getting full occupation on many occasions amid reduced fears of Covid.

After introducing the air cargo facility from here in August 2021, the operations have been on a steady increase every month. From 3,202 kg in August, the airport handled 7,876 kg of cargo in the next month which was a 145.97 per cent increase. It further went up to 11,137 kg in October and to 11,904 kg in November.

Considering the potential of the region, the growth in air cargo was said to be encouraging and expected to get a big push soon as the stakeholders have been increasingly utilising the facility to send their goods to other places in quick time. The officials have been looking at tapping the perishable cargo as the region is able to transport various agricultural products to the rest of the areas.

According to Airport Director S Suresh, 826 aircraft movements took place from the airport in November 2021, which were almost double than the 418 operations in the corresponding month of 2020. Amid severe Covid first wave, there were only 18 aircraft movements in May 2020 which have gradually increased every month to 655 in December 2020.

In view of the Covid second wave fears, the operations witnessed a fall in May 2021 with a drop of 68.26 per cent from the previous month. However, the situation started improving again in July. Similarly, the passenger footfall had gone up from 916 in May 2020 to 63,591 in November 2021. Corresponding with the fall in aircraft movements, the passenger footfall also dropped by 82.14 per cent in May 2021 compared to the previous month. Thereafter it again showed an increase every month.

The authorities at the airport have been taking all necessary steps for making travelling safe for its passengers by following the Covid-19 guidelines. Now, passengers can fly to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Madurai, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Kolhapur from Tirupati.

The services to other places including Gulbarga, Belgaum, Bengaluru, and Hubli are being operated while there are multiple flights to Hyderabad and Delhi.