Tirupati: Alipiri footpath works to be completed on fast pace says Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: The ongoing Alipiri footpath renovation and repair works will be completed at a fast pace, said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Wednesday, he said in view of the Corona pandemic across the country, TTD has released only 5,000 tickets of Rs 300 online for the month of June.

Darshan is getting completed by 8 pm and so Ekanta Seva to Srivaru could be performed by 9 pm, he said. The number of devotees coming on the footpath route has also considerably decreased and so the TTD felt it was the appropriate time to complete the Alipiri footpath works and closed the route till July.

He said they opened Srivari mettu for devotees between 6 am and 4 pm and also arranged free buses from Tirupati station and Alipiri to Srivari Mettu for walkers.