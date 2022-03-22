Tirupati: All party leaders' call to renew fight for SCS

Tirupati: It is time to renew the fight for achieving Special Category Status (SCS), said leaders of various parties at a roundtable conference held here on Monday.

The meet held under the aegis of Prathyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi (PHSS) comprising CPI, CPM, TDP, Congress, RPI parties wanted Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan to join the struggle and sought Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come out openly to fight with the Centre to see SCS which is a must for achieving state development.

PHSS convener Chalasani Srinivas Rao urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to form an all-party committee to lead the struggle if he is really committed to the cause of SCS. He also wanted Pawan Kalyan to come out of BJP fold to join the struggle to strengthen the fight for SCS.

CPI state joint secretary Muppala Nageswar Rao despite getting 20 MP seats, the YSRCP failed to mount pressure on the Centre for SCS while CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao wanted the BJP to explain why they conducted 'Ranabheri' in Kadapa without fulfilling SCS and other promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state. It is shameless for BJP leaders to claim as champions of Rayalaseema cause.

TDP leader and former Minister Amarnatha Reddy accused the Jagan government of failure in exerting pressure on Prime Minister Modi for SCS and stated that the TDP has been fighting to get the funds as assured by the Centre. Congress leader Mangati Gopal Reddy lamented that many industries were going back due the Centre depriving the SCS of the state while Republican Party of India (RPI) state president Anajaiah said the state would face economic crisis if the Centre did not implement its promises it made during state bifurcation.

CPI state council member Ramanjaneyulu, district secretary Ramanaidu, city secretary Viswanath, leaders Janardan, Nadiya, CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju, TDP leaders Suguna, Narsimha Yadav and RC Munikrishna were present.