Tirupati: All set for Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy along with district SP Parameshwar Reddy on Thursday inspected the arrangements for the prestigious Panchami Theertham fete slated for November 18, the last day of the ongoing Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur temple.

Later speaking to media, the TTD EO said all the engineering arrangements for the auspicious fete including installation of three ‘German’ sheds with a capacity to accommodate 25,000 devotees on the way to Tiruchanoor at Ayyappa temple, ZP High school and Pudi road junction, were completed. He said arrangements were also made for the distribution of Anna Prasadam, coffee, milk, snacks, drinking water and separate toilets for men and women at the sheds.

Among others, separate gates for entry and exit, barricades, sign boards, coordinated activity of TTD vigilance and district police to ensure safety and security of devotees. The EO said the Chakra Snanam programme will be held at 12 noon on November 18 and devotees will be given entry into the Pushkarani, one hour before the programme only. Earlier, EO Dharma Reddy and district SP Parameshwar Reddy inspected queue lines, barricades at Pushkarini and all German sheds and made suggestions to the officials concerned.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswar Rao, SE-3 Satyanarayana, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarulu, Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil and others were present.