Tirupati: Amit Shah birthday celebrated at Kasturba Gandhi trust

Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) Tirupati celebrated the 56th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Dr P C Rayulu chairman of the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) and G Bhanuprakash Reddy, official spokesperson of state BJP, cut the cake and distributed to the children on the trust's premises in Gandhi road.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Rayulu said Amit Shah was a strong leader who was leading the home ministry at crucial period protecting our borders from enemies and was instrumental in effecting many reforms in the county as per the manifest of the party.

Bhanuprakash Reddy described both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as Krishna-Arjuna taking the county forward on all fronts.

Sri City manager C Ramachandra Reddy, trust director Rudramaraju Sreedevi and B Madhusudhan Reddy participated in the event.