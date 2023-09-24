Live
Tirupati: Apollo clinic to offer cardiac services on every 4th Saturday
Apollo Clinic at Lakshmi Puram circle on Tiruchanoor road in the city made a tie up with the Apollo speciality hospitals, Nellore to offer cardiothoracic surgery speciality outpatient services on every 4th Saturday.
As part of it, Dr S Vigna Charan, consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon visited the premises on Saturday and extended the services to patients.
He told the media that patients who require treatment for various cardiac ailments such as Myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease (block in heart vessels), those who are in need for bypass surgery, Valve surgery, congenital heart surgeries (hole in the heart) and other related surgeries may avail the facility.
