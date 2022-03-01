Tirupati: Augmented Reality & IoT lab comes up at SPMVV

Tirupati: National Science Day celebrations were held in a befitting manner at various educational institutions here on Monday. The day is celebrated every year on February 28 to mark the invention of the Raman Effect.

Commemorating the event, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has inaugurated 'Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) lab under DST-CURIE-AI centre. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Coordinator of DST-CURIE-AI centre Prof S Jyothi, Dean, School of Sciences Prof R Nagaraju, Prof G Savitri and Prof T Sudha took part in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jamuna said Augmented Reality lab helps in creating realtime sensitive applications for virtual lessons and generate capacity building to the students/faculty to develop innovative and start-up ideas. Prof Jyothi explained that Augmented Reality and Internet of Things facilities were used to reduce the barriers for directing computational action into practice, thereby improving virtual classrooms effectively.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has organised an exhibition of science equipment. Speaking at the meeting on the theme 'Integrated approach in Science and Technology', Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre Director Prof B Venkatraman said how the research activities in the 22 atomic energy centres in the country were helping the people.

The services being rendered to environmental protection, nuclear medicine and cancer therapy were also explained. Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain and Science College Principal Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy spoke.

At a programme organised by the Department of Chemistry in IIT Tirupati, IIT Director Prof K N Satyanarayana, IISER-T Director Prof K N Ganesh, Prof C P Rao and other faculty members of Chemistry department attended. Various activities like science quiz and experiments were organised online in which some local schools and colleges also participated.

MLC Vithapu Balasubramnyam participated in the Science day celebrations held at Karakambadi ZP High School. He felt the students should have a better understanding of science and its importance. With various examples, he explained that nature itself is a big laboratory and the people are having science around them. Head Master T Anand, Teachers K Muthyala Reddy, Sridhar, Murali, Venkata Muni and others also participated.

Several other schools and colleges across the district also organised various programmes, exhibitions and meetings marking the National Science Day.