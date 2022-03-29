Tirupati: Bharat Bandh hits banking services

Tirupati: The nationwide strike against various policies of the Central government hits banking services though there was no impact on any other major sectors. The bandh has no impact on the transport sector and the public activities. Government staff staged one-hour dharna at their offices demanding regularisation of contract workers. Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) district unit led a huge rally from Ambedkar statue which passed through railway station, Nalugu kalla mandapm, Tilak road and reached the municipal corporation office. The labourers raised slogans against the governments. IFTU district general secretary R Harikrishna criticised both the Central and state governments for deceiving the labourers and ignoring their welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions have become detrimental to the interests of labourers which they got after various agitations. He demanded the abolition of 44 acts and the four labour codes proposed to be implemented from April 1. Steps should be taken to bring down the rising prices. Anganwadi leader Ganga Devi, ASHA workers federation leaders, members of AITUC, CITU, INTUC, TNTUC, PDSU, Auto workers unions and others took part. As part of the first day of two-day strike, the Bank employees' association organised a protest before the Union bank branch near Ramanuja circle. Association secretary J Dhanwanth Kumar flayed the decision to privatise the public sector banks which are showing profits. Its president Vijaya Bhaskar said the outsourcing policies will hit employment opportunities of the youth and called for withdrawal of such policies.

AP medical employees' union held a one-hour protest at SV Medical college as part of a nationwide strike. Addressing the employees' union state general secretary A Giribabu said that the contract workers were not paid their wages for the last three months. They have been working with low wages since 2001 and rendered excellent service during the pandemic. He demanded implementation of 11th pay commission recommendations to them as well along with regular employees of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

Branch president Veera Kiran said employees and workers of all sectors should extend their full support to the general strike to protect their rights. Other leaders of the union and employees were present.

Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration before the golden jubilee arch of SV University. Its leaders N Madhav, Sravani and Urukundu have criticised the privatisation policies of the Central government.