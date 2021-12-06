Tirupati: Bhumana suggests debate on real estate challenges

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assured all help and cooperation to Tirupati Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI). Releasing the brochure of CREDAI property expo 2020, which is scheduled to be held in Tirupati during January 28-30, he said that CREDAI has become a preferred platform by practicing values.

It earns respect and recognition across the country which was evident from the fact the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been participating in its national events while Chief Ministers take part in the state level programmes. He felt that elaborate discussions have been held on how to face the challenges in the real estate construction sectors.

CREDAI property expo has evolved into the largest and influential one in the City since its inception in 2015. It provides a platform for construction industry players and stakeholders to connect and grow and an opportunity for builders, property sellers, banks and financial institutions along with the construction material product sellers.

CREDAI Tirupati Chapter president T S Rajasekhar Gupta, chairman M Rama Prasad Rao, secretary Rajesh Babu, several bankers, material dealers and other stakeholders took part in the programme which provided an insight into the forthcoming expo.