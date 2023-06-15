Tirupati: Call to create awareness on importance of blood donation

Tirupati: Several blood donors were felicitated by various organisations marking the World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday. Every year on June 14, countries around the world celebrate the World Blood Donor day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Sir Karl Landsteiner, who discovered the ABO blood group system. This day is very special for people who donate blood to meet up, recognise and develop how to enlist more donors, so that no life is lost for want of blood.

The theme for the 2023 campaign is: ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’. At a programme held in Ruia hospital blood bank, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, District Medical and Health officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari and Ruia hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu attended and felicitated the blood donors.

Haritha said due to lack of awareness among the public, more people were not coming forward to donate blood.

Those in the age group of 18 to 65 years and having a weight of 45 kgs and more can donate blood to save the lives of others in emergencies.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari and Ruia superintendent Dr Ravi Prabhu expressed anguish that due to various myths, people were not coming forward to donate blood and felt the need to allay such fears. Awareness programmes are being held in this regard.

On this occasion, 20 blood donors, who donated blood from 10 times to 70 times were felicitated by the guests. They were given mementoes and certificates. Also, members of several voluntary organisations have donated blood. Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Dr E Harikrishna, De EB Devi, Dr DT Sudha Rani, B Chandrasekhar and others were present.

In Tirumala, a blood donation camp was organised at Aswini Hospital. According to the Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr S Kusuma Kumari blood is an invaluable contribution that one individual can offer to another, to rescue a life, or perhaps multiple lives. She also said a total of 24 donors have come forward and donated blood on Wednesday in Tirumala Aswini Hospital. Deputy Civil Surgeons Dr Padmaja, Dr Kalyani, Dr Subba Reddy and other para medical staff were also present.

Another programme was held at NCC Nagar in SV University with the help of SVIMS blood bank. Blood grouping tests were conducted on 75 persons out of which 59 have donated blood. NCC junior warrant officer Y Santosh Kumar, corporal NPK Reddy blood bank doctors Dr Suresh, Dr Ravikanth and others participated. SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma congratulated the blood donors on this occasion.