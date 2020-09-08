Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy warns staff of registrar offices over graft

Tirupati: Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy issued a strong warning to stamps and registration department officials over complaints of corruption. He held a review with staff of sub-registrar office on Tuesday over complaints received from the people. He said those who can't work honestly, may get themselves transferred to another place.



He instructed the sub registrars of the Tirupati rural, Chandragiri and other areas discharge their duties in a friendly atmosphere. "I have received several complaints from people on property registrations. If I started questioning your malpractices in duty, no one can work long here. Hereafter, not even a single complaint should be received against you. I will not spare anyone," he said.

MLA questioned as to why the sub-registrars were encouraging document writers despite the state government abolishing the system. He said many innocent people were facing problems due to the mistakes committed by the registration officials.

The MLA said he had noticed that a few officials were registering government lands to private persons illegally on the basis of VROs' certificates. Such officials have to face government action for these irregularities, he warned. He also pointed out how the registration department officials allowed the registrations of TUDA mortgaged lands to private persons.

In this connection MLA instructed the officials concerned to display the government fixed land values at every panchayat office.

TUDA vice-chairman Harikrishna, secretary Lakshmi, sub-registrars and all the tahsildars of the constituency were present at the meeting.