Tirupati: Child deaths in maternity hospital trigger alarm

Tirupati: The recent deaths in the government maternity hospital in Tirupati caused concern among the patients and their relatives. About 40 deliveries take place at the hospital daily on an average. When the new born babies die in the hospital, patients' relatives have been protesting alleging negligence of hospital staff. During the last one week, two babies have died in the hospital which raised serious questions on the hospital administration.

Against this backdrop, a meeting was held at the hospital on Saturday which was attended by additional director (Maternal and child health-MCH) Dr K V N S Anil Kumar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, additional DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathy and others.

During the meeting, Dr Anil Kumar made it clear that action will be taken on those doctors or other staff responsible for child deaths. Everyone should discharge their duties with utmost care to prevent mother and child deaths. He said that steps will be taken to ensure one attendant is present at the pregnant woman during the delivery time.