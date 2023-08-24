Live
Tirupati: Chillies Hotels CEO donates wheelchairs to 6 orphanages

Tirupati: AP Hotels Association executive member and Chillies Group of Hotels and Restaurants CEO Anji donated wheelchairs to six orphanages in the city on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday.
He also donated provisions and butter milk to the orphanages while his friends, well-wishers and workers celebrated his birthday in a grand manner in the hotel premises on AIR bypass road here.
About 200 auto drivers from various areas in the city felicitated Anji and cut a huge cake to mark the occasion. Auto union leaders Raja, Mahesh and S K Babu were present.
