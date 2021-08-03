Tirupati: Chinta Mohan predicts downfall of Jagan by Deepavali

Tirupati: senior Congress leader and party working committee special invitee Dr Chinta Mohan said downfall of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had started.

"There is every possibility of Jagan stepping down by Deepavali this year despite big industrialist and Union minister's son trying to save him," he said.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the former MP condemned the police arresting TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswar Rao.

He said DGP Gautam Sawang should be condemned for the reprehensible actions of the police against TDP leader and also the police beating up rebel YSRCP leader K Raghurama Krishna Raju during his interrogation following his arrest recently.

He found fault with Delhi police trying to prevent people from Andhra Pradesh who reached the national capital to participate in a protest organised by opposition parties against Vizag steel plant privatisation.

Dr Mohan said it was very pitiable that a prime minister stooping to the level of spying on opposition leaders and journalists and supported the demand for a high level probe into spyware Pegasus episode.