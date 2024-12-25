Tirupati: City glows with festive cheer ahead of Christmas

Tirupati: As Christmas approaches, the city has donned a festive look, with churches and cathedrals illuminated in dazzling lights to mark the joyous season.

The vibrant decorations, which include intricate lighting designs and tastefully adorned altars, have filled the air with a sense of celebration and hope, bringing the holiday spirit alive well before Saturday’s festival.

Christian households are equally spirited, with homes adorned with shimmering lights, traditional stars and elaborately decorated Christmas trees. Gift shops across the city are bustling with activity, offering a variety of Christmas trees in different sizes and designs to fit every budget, catering to the growing demand for festive décor.

Prominent churches such as Jaganmatha Church at Khadi Colony, West Church near MR Palli and St Lutheran Church on old Maternity Hospital road have taken the lead in spreading Christmas cheer. These churches were illuminated on Tuesday, drawing visitors who flocked to admire the grandeur.