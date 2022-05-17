Tirupati: Civic workers to launch stir from June 2

Tirupati: As part of statewide call from AP Municipal Workers Union (APMWU–affiliated to CPI), Tirupati Municipal Workers Union planned to go on strike from June 2 protesting the indifferent attitude of government in solving their long-pending problems.

In connection with this, Tirupati Municipal Workers Union general body meeting was held here on Monday wherein APMWU state working president Asrula Ranganayakulu, who attended as chief guest, said the municipal workers in all municipalities in the state will go for strike from June 2 pressing the government to solve their long pending problems such as Medical Health Allowance, opening of PF accounts and ESI coverage.

Listing out the problems including gratuity pending for families of deceased and retired workers families and also jobs to their family member as per government order, not appointing new workers to coup up with the increasing population in towns and cities, Ranganayakulu said the municipal workers have no other way except going for strike to solve all their problems.