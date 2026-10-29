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Tirupati Collector assures support to archer Ganesh
Tirupati: Recognising his achievements in archery at Asian Games, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar congratulated Naidupeta’s Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam. Ganesh Maniratnam met the Collector at the Collectorate on Wednesday. Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, Election Observer M Varaprasad and District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu were also present.
Dr Venkateswar praised the archer for winning gold and bronze medals at Asian Games and said his achievements had brought pride to Tirupati district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said archery required concentration, discipline and continuous practice. He said Ganesh Maniratnam’s performance at the international level reflected his talent, dedication and determination.
He added that the athlete’s achievements would inspire young sportspersons to pursue their goals. Consistent practice, self-confidence and determination were essential for success in sports, he said.
The Collector expressed hope that Ganesh Maniratnam would continue to perform well in future national and international competitions and bring further recognition to the country and Tirupati district.
He also said the district administration would make efforts to provide the necessary support and encouragement to help the archer develop his skills and achieve further success.
SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu also felicitated and congratulated Ganesh Maniratnam, stating that his outstanding performance and medal-winning achievements at the international level were highly commendable. He noted that Ganesh’s accomplishments would serve as an inspiration to young sportspersons across the State.
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