Tirupati: Collector hails 8-yr-old boy for bagging silver medal at SIMOC

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy congratulated the 8-year-old boy Raja Anirudh Sriram for excelling in national and international Olympiads. The boy along with his parents Saketh Ram and Anjana Sravani met the Collector in his chambers on Monday. The parents told the Collector that Anirudh Sriram was studying 4th class at Edify school in the city. He bagged the silver medal on July 23 at the Singapore International Maths Olympiad (SIMOC).



The boy showed interest in maths and science from childhood and received several certificates in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) and ABACUS mental mathematics. Among other achievements, he found a place in the India Book of Records for identifying 100 cars in 160 seconds and a place in the International Book of Records for getting Microsoft office specialist certificate at a young age from India.