Tirupati: Command control centre aided by AI mooted to improve security

Tirupati: On the second and last day of the high-level meeting on Tirumala security on Wednesday, the senior officials took up field-level study covering all the focal and vulnerable points at Tirumala.

The places covered in the study include Tirumala temple, four Mada streets, Vaikuntam queue complex, RTC Bus Station, Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, pump house, Narayanagiri Gardens, queue lines, Central Command Control Centre room and other places where the officials studied the present setup and also examined the required measures to tighten the security on the hills.

In the discussion, the officials mooted setting up of a command control room linking Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, intensifying checking using body scanners, upgrading the present setup in all aspects without any conflict to the temple Agama and practices.

The meet has set up seven committees each headed by an SP rank officer, covering important security wings at Tirumala which will after a thorough study prepare a plan to improve security.

Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta said despite constraints like daily congregation of large number of pilgrims, the TTD security and vigilance department and the police were doing well but in view of changing circumstances there is every need to update and adopt new technology like AI tying with CCTV cameras and command control to provide a formidable security system to face the new challenges and ensure cyber safety and tangible security at Tirumala.

Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) IG Sasidhar Reddy, Anantapur DIG Ammi Reddy, Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy, the heads of newly set up seven committees, TTD officials JEO Veerabrahmam and chief security and vigilance officer D Narasimha Kishore were among the officials who went on the field study at Tirumala on Wednesday.