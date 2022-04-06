Tirupati: Complete land acquisition for VCIC, officials told

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the revenue officials to lay utmost importance to land acquisition and complete the process for Visakha-Chennai industrial corridor (VCIC).

Addressing a review meeting attended by revenue, survey and APIIC officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday, he asked them to speed up the land acquisition and allot lands to the industrialists who are coming forward with their proposals.

The Collector asked them to take steps to complete land allotment to Apache company on Yerpedu-Venkatagiri highway in Srikalahasti mandal. Out of 309 acres to be allotted to them, land acquisition for 27 acres is still pending and tahsildars have to complete the survey for this.

He told the officials to convene 'Grama Sabhas' where there is controversy on land acquisition and explain to the villagers the importance of industrial development.

Proper care should be taken in court cases, appeals etc., and they should be resolved. Joint Collector DK Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, D Haritha, Muralikrishna, Rose Mond, assistant director, Survey, Jayaraj, APIIC Nellore ZM Chandrasekhar and Tirupati ZM Suvana Soni took part in the meeting.