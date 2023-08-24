Tirupati: Congratulations pour in on Vikram module’s safe landing

Tirupati: Political leaders and public representatives poured in greetings on the memorable occasion of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon on Wednesday. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy described it as a proud moment for the country. Saying that every Indian should feel proud, he extended congratulations to the scientists’ team in ISRO, who worked very hard for the great success of Chandrayaan-3.

Guntur MP and Amara Raja Batteries Chairman Galla Jayadev described the success as a rare crown of glory for the country. It stood as a great milestone in the research sector and will be a boost for several other experiments in the future.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy while congratulating the ISRO scientists, said that such a great victory was something to be proud to celebrate. Bharat has become the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon, he mentioned.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy in a message congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and the whole ISRO team for successfully landing Vikram module at the intended spot on the South Pole of the Moon.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy wished for more success for ISRO in future missions and it was a proud moment for the people of the State as the experiment took place in the State. He led a scooter rally in the town with national flags as part of the celebrations.

Telugu Desam district president G Narasimha Yadav lauded the dedicated hard work of ISRO scientists and hailed the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3. Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy said that every Indian will be grateful to ISRO scientists for making the country proud by its success in the Universe. Srikalahasti TDP in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy saluted the scientists for their spirit in taking the space research to the Moon.

Jana Sena party combined Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad said that the Chandrayaan-3 success has made the country an unstoppable power. The day will be written in the country’s history with golden letters. CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali congratulated the ISRO for making the great experiment a success.

He wished for more success for ISRO in the coming days. Meanwhile, Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu performed Chandi Yagam in the temple on Wednesday morning wishing a grand success of Chandrayaan-3.