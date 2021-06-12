Tirupati: Congress leaders stage protest against fuel price hike

Nagari (Chittoor): Following the nationwide protest call given by Congress high command against sky rocketing of fuel prices, All India Youth Congress president B Srinivas in a novel way mounted a motorcycle atop a rikshaw and pulled it, indicating unbearable prices of the petrol and diesel, in Nagari on Friday.

When the rally proceeding on highway towards petrol bunk from PCN high school from where it has began, the police obstructed it saying there was no permission for it.

Tension prevailed for some time as the heated argument broke out between the police and party workers. Finally, the police allowed the rally to petrol bunk only. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas lambasted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for remaining silent on the issue despite the petrol cost crossed Rs 100 a litre mark crippling all sections of people.

Turning the guns towards the Chief Minister, he said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot dare to question the Centre as large number of cases pending against him.

Earlier at PCN school, Srinivas distributed essential goods like rice, oil etc to more than 1,000 people including poor, ASHA workers and municipal workers in the town.

Nagari party in-charge Rakesh Reddy and others were also present. In Tirupati, state Congress general secretary Rambhupal Reddy along with other leaders staged a protest in front of petrol bunk on AIR bypass road and strongly condemned the abnormal fuel prices and saying that it is a blow on the backbone of the poor and middle class.

Congress leaders Y Gopi, NSUI town president Shaik Javed, leaders Abdul Patel, Samiyullah, Vamsikrishna, Ravi, Seenu, Pavan and others were participated.