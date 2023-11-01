Tirupati: Contributions of Patel remembered on his birth anniv

Tirupati: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the district police have observed Bharat Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) on Tuesday. They conducted ‘Run for Unity’ rally, which was flagged off by District SP P Parameswar Reddy at MR Palli circle in the city and later joined in the run along with police officials, students and denizens, who participated in good numbers. They raised slogans of upholding national unity and integrity all along the rally.



Speaking on the occasion, SP Parameswar Reddy said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose birthday is celebrated as National Unity Day (Ekta Divas) in recognition of his outstanding contribution for unifying India. It was sheer determination and courage that saw as many as 586 princely States merged with the Indian Union. Some princely States like Junagadh and Hyderabad Nizam refused to do so but Sardar Patel’s bold action sending forces saw them to be surrendered and merged with India, he informed.

The Indian government on its part honoured him with Bharat Ratna in 1991 for his unforgettable contribution in the freedom struggle and later united the country after independence. The SP called on the youth to take inspiration from Patel and march forward in protecting the unity of our country and see Bharat become a powerful nation in the world.

Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Vimala Kumari and Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, DSPs Giridhara, Narasappa, Katamaraju, Ravindra Reddy, Chandrasekhar and Chiranjeevulu and others took part.

BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 158th birth anniversary in the city. He said Patel will be remembered forever for bringing all the princely States in the Indian Union.

In SV University, a meeting was held at the Senate hall on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Principal Prof Padmanabham, Prof Kishore, in-charge Registrar Chandraiah, media co-ordinator Dr PC Venkateswarlu and others took part. The Vice-Chancellor recalled the contributions of Patel to the nation.

At ZP High School, Uranduru National Unity Day rally was held and oath has been administered to the students. Headmistress Raja Kumari, teachers Suresh, Ramesh, Santhi and others participated.

Railway protection force (RPF) also held the ‘Run for Unity’ at Tirupati Railway station. Station Director K Satyanarayana, other officials Pranay Kumar, K Madhusudan and other staff along with NCC cadets took part in the programme. It was followed by Ekta Diwas’ pledge while RPF CI Madhusudan explained to the NCC cadets about the stone pelting on trains and the need to prevent it.