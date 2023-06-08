Tirupati: Cops urge people not to believe social media posts

Tirupati: Police urged the people not to believe the social media posts stating that there is no entry to Dalits in the theatres where Adipurush is being screened. The controversial post making rounds in the social media sought all Hindus without fail view the film as it is about the much revered Lord Rama while at the same time declared that there is no entry to Dalits in the theatres so as to uphold the sanctity of the place where the holy Ramayana parayanam takes place.

In a release, SP Parameswar Reddy said the film production and distribution units disowned the posts and affirmed that they are nothing to do with such discrimination of a section of people and appealed to people not to believe the posts on social media. Appropriate action will be taken on those behind the posts and also circulating them, he said.