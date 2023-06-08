Live
- The first faculty from India to feature in ‘Poets and Quants Best 40 under 40 MBA Professors 2023’ worldwide
- Telangana decennial celebrations: KCR turned the face of the ponds in ten years, says KTR
- Hyderabad Girl commits suicide, Black magic suspected
- How to start a career in hospitality management
- Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards: RBI
- Is Megha Akash getting married?
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at CPO
- RU PAY to be Internatioanalised
- Man In Mumbai Killed And Choped His Live-In Partner's Body Into Pieces
- Official Announcement: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Set to Get Engaged Tomorrow
Tirupati: Cops urge people not to believe social media posts
Police urged the people not to believe the social media posts stating that there is no entry to Dalits in the theatres where Adipurush is being screened.
Tirupati: Police urged the people not to believe the social media posts stating that there is no entry to Dalits in the theatres where Adipurush is being screened. The controversial post making rounds in the social media sought all Hindus without fail view the film as it is about the much revered Lord Rama while at the same time declared that there is no entry to Dalits in the theatres so as to uphold the sanctity of the place where the holy Ramayana parayanam takes place.
In a release, SP Parameswar Reddy said the film production and distribution units disowned the posts and affirmed that they are nothing to do with such discrimination of a section of people and appealed to people not to believe the posts on social media. Appropriate action will be taken on those behind the posts and also circulating them, he said.