Tirupati: Covid second wave more severe, cautions MCT chief PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha has alerted people to be more cautious as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic was severe. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said the Corporation has been taking all steps to prevent the spread of virus.

As of now, the city has 1,208 active cases which may go up further in the next one-week. The inflow of people from Chennai and Bengaluru might be the reasons for sharp rise in infections. The officials have been focussing on this and keeping them under home quarantine, he said and added people should follow all Covid norms and wear masks properly.

The Commissioner stated so far, 48,800 people who crossed 45 years were vaccinated in the city out of a total population of 1.20 lakh in that age bracket. Teeka Utsav will be held from April 11-14 during which 30,000-40,000 people will be vaccinated. Leaving all myths and apprehensions, all eligible persons should come forward for taking the shots, he appealed.

He said those who were tested positive should monitor their oxygen levels through pulse oximeters and take care of themselves. Even without symptoms, the positive patients should be under home isolation for 7 to 15 days and home isolation kits would be provided for such people. Girisha made it clear that the government will decide on imposing curfew based on the cases.

The MCT chief also asked the people to exercise their franchise in the byelection to be held on April 17. He warned that cases will be filed on those not wearing masks during the campaign and voters slips distribution would be completed in two days.

As the mercury levels soaring, he said people should not come out unnecessarily and should confine to their homes to safeguard themselves from the heat strokes. Water kiosks are being set up at various places in the city. He also advised to follow 'dry day' on Friday to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.