Tirupati: CPM takes out rally in support of striking Sulabh workers

Tirupati: CPM and its trade union CITU took out a rally here on Sunday, in support of Sulabh workers engaged in TTD service, who are on strike demanding salary hike and for PF, ESI facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPM and CITU leaders appealed the temple management to stop the war it waged against the poor Sulabh workers, who are fighting for their just demands including salary hike, PF, ESI and also laddu prasadam, darshan on par with other contract workers under other agencies in TTD.

CITU State vice-president K Murali said that instead of trying to draw public attention by taking up the cleaning in hurries way in Tirumala, the officials should sincerely resolve the workers’ issue to end the strike. He said that the workers under Sulabh, working in Tirumala for the past two decades, have been rendering a wide range of services to the pilgrims for a monthly salary of just Rs 9,000 and without facilities like PF, ESI whereas the workers under other private agencies are getting a higher salary and also enjoying facilities.

He criticised that the TTD, instead of rectifying the disparity in salary and facilities, is resorting to intimidation tactics and also unleashed propaganda against the workers fighting for justice. He said that it is not wise on the part of a religious organisation, TTD to exploit the hapless workers.

CITU leader Murali reminded that TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy often claims that the TTD setting up Lakshmi Srinivasa Corporation to prevent exploitation of outsourcing and contract workers, but in reality Sulabh workers are in lurch. He wondered why the TTD chairman is silent on the workers’ strike.

CPM district secretary V Nagaraju, city secretary T Subramanyam and other leaders urged the TTD to stop projecting the striking workers in bad light and to hold talks with them to solve the issue amicably.