Tirupati: Devotional fervour swells at Gangamma Jatara celebrations

Tirupati: As the famous folk festival Tirupati Sri Tataiahgunta Ganga jatara enters the fourth day, devotees reach the temple in large numbers to worship the local goddess with devotion. Devotional spirit reaches high esteem as the seven-week celebrations gather momentum with every passing day. Ministers, Collector, pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham among others have worshipped the goddess separately at various times on Saturday and presented 'Sare' to the presiding deity.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers RK Roja, K Nageswar Rao and District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy reached temple in different processions and worshipped the goddess. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that he prayed the goddess to make the state flourish with abundant rains and good crops. The children should have good education and employment opportunities. Roja said that with probably the good deeds of earlier life, she could offer 'Sare' to the goddess.

The temple is having 900-year-old of history and it was the custom for many devotees to worship Gangamma before reaching Tirumala. Another minister Nageswar Rao said that it was the only temple which celebrates jatara for seven days and offering prayers at this temple made him fortunate. The Collector said that though jatara could not be held for two years due to Covid pandemic, with the initiation of MLA Bhumana it is being held in a grand manner this year. The people should have the blessings of the goddess.

In the evening, pontiffs of Visakha Sarada peetham Swarupanandendra Saraswathi and Swatmanandendra Saraswathi also visited the temple. Swarupananda said that the idol of Gangamma was established 900 years ago by Ananthalwar. He felt that Adi Sankaracharyulu statue should be erected at Kapilatheertham. MLA Bhumana said that steps will be taken to set up the statue as desired by the pontiff.

Seer of Pushpagiri peetham Vidya Sankara Bharathi Swamy also offered prayers at the temple and said that people will get the blessings of the goddess. Later in the evening, on behalf of TTD, JEO Sada Bhargavi and other officials reached the temple in a huge procession from Govinda Raja swamy temple to present 'Sare' and worship the goddess. Earlier priests have brought the 'Sare' from Tirumala.

MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor's B Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, temple committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav have received all the dignitaries at the temple and made darshan arrangements. Meanwhile, devotees throng the temple in large numbers while several of them wore the attire of Dora Vesham to fulfil their vows to the goddess. As part of the vesham, devotees smeared their body with sandal paste and wore garlands made of neem leaves and lemons. During the day, members of Muslim community also Rafi Hindustani and others offered 'Sare' to Gangamma.