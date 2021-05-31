Tirupati: DGP Gautam Sawang saves life of Task Force constable's spouse

Tirupati: With the timely help of DGP, a Task Force constable wife who was a victim of coronavirus gave birth to a male baby at a private hospital by overcoming all health hurdles. Now, mother and baby are safe and happy.

P Sujay Kumar (PC 694) working as a constable at Task Force sub-control room in Railway Kodur and his wife Sandhya was infected with Covid on May 25, by the time she had completed eight months of pregnancy. She got joined in Rims Hospital in Kadapa for treatment.

After her health condition deteriorated, Anantapur range DIG Kanthi Raana Tata conveyed the matter to Director General of Police(DGP) Goutham Sawang, who responded positively and immediately directed his staff to provide her an oxygen bed at a private hospital in Tirupati.

The DGP, who was in constant touch with hospital management, directed them to provide special care to her after assigning the responsibility to Task Force DSP Muralidhar to monitor the situation every day.

Sandhya gave a birth to a male baby in the hospital and both the mother and baby were kept under supervision of expert doctors for 25 days and she got discharged on Monday.

As the doctors suggested that Sandhya to be on ventilator even at her house, the DGP also provided an oxygen concentrator after her discharge.